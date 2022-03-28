Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $1.88 Million in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $326,722,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $16,224,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $3,036,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

AXON opened at $132.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.54. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.05 and a 1 year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $201,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $899,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXON has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.