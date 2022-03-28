Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 891.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $78.38 on Monday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $71.39 and a twelve month high of $181.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 237.52 and a beta of 1.90.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRNT shares. StockNews.com cut Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.20.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

