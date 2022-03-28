Litecoin Plus Price Tops $0.0403 on Exchanges (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $110,973.04 and $3.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 39.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,384.66 or 0.99894479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00064617 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00022937 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002016 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

