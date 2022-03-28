Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Acquires New Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $58.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

