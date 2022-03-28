Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3,042.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.22.

Shares of CAT opened at $223.36 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $119.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.45.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

