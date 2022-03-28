Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 263.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,670,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,094 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,464,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,437.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,540 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,804,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,521 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,928,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,610,000 after purchasing an additional 110,852 shares during the period.

SPTL opened at $36.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

