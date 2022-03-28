Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Invests $40,000 in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,596,000 after acquiring an additional 18,623 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,042,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,844,000 after acquiring an additional 925,233 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,849,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,901,000 after acquiring an additional 508,786 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 328.4% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 3,813,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,772,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,471,000 after buying an additional 577,169 shares during the period.
Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $27.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.30. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $30.44.
