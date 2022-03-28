Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases Shares of 979 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Comerica by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.81.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $97.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.55. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

