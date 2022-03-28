Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Takes Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 21.1% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG opened at $32.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

