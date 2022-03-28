Loop Capital Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $65.00

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Snap from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.33.

NYSE SNAP opened at $35.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of -107.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Snap has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.54.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $256,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,251,699 shares of company stock worth $47,574,738 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.