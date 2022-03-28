Loop Capital Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $65.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Snap from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.33.

NYSE SNAP opened at $35.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of -107.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Snap has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.54.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $256,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,251,699 shares of company stock worth $47,574,738 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

