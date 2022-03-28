Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $212.92 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.94. The company has a market cap of $140.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.