Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) Insider Sells £13,020 in Stock

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Rating) insider Tim Surridge sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.76), for a total transaction of £13,020 ($17,140.60).

LON:LUCE opened at GBX 214 ($2.82) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £344.11 million and a P/E ratio of 9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. Luceco plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 184.40 ($2.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 513 ($6.75). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 261.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 320.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from Luceco’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.36%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.85) price target on shares of Luceco in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Luceco

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

