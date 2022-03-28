LVW Advisors LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 17,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $124.95 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $122.92 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.