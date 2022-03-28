LVW Advisors LLC Sells 670 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,243 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,039 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,652,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,740 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $93.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.12. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $120.84.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. Analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

