Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lyft were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 70.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 191.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $174,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 24,410 shares of company stock worth $1,024,887 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.84. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $65.94.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

LYFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

