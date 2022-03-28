Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 35,005 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,005 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 93,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 93.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 98,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 47,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 22,357 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 119.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 21,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 112.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

NYSE NAT opened at $1.89 on Monday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.78 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -5.48%.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

