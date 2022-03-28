Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,838,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get agilon health alerts:

AGL stock opened at $23.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $124,339.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John William Wulf sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $588,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,320 over the last ninety days.

agilon health Company Profile (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.