MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Price Up 4.3%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) shares rose 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 19,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,080,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

MNKD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

The firm has a market cap of $896.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alejandro Galindo bought 36,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony C. Hooper bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 79,945 shares of company stock worth $218,052 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MannKind by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,607 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MannKind by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in MannKind by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

