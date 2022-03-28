Mark S. Garfield Sells 463 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $18.39 on Monday, reaching $450.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,457,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $472.18 and its 200 day moving average is $564.00. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.94 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

