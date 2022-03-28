Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKSGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

MKS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.70) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.42) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.49) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 231.13 ($3.04).

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 156.70 ($2.06) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 185.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 202.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.50. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 129.75 ($1.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 263 ($3.46).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

