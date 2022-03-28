Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.18 Billion

Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) will report $4.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.28 billion and the lowest is $4.03 billion. Marriott International posted sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $19.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.03 billion to $20.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.14 billion to $23.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marriott International.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,145 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,660. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR stock opened at $171.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.83. Marriott International has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $184.99. The stock has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.68.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.