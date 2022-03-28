Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

NASDAQ MMLP opened at $4.73 on Friday. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $183.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.00 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19.

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $285.91 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 141,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $527,373.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 309,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,375. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67,894 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 713.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 81,113 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.