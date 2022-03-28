MASQ (MASQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.87 Million

MASQ (MASQ) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $158,901.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MASQ has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00048634 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.67 or 0.07073087 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,206.22 or 0.99948046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00047226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

