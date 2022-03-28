Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Cut to Neutral at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.20.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.80 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79. Materialise has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Materialise had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Materialise will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Materialise by 142.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Materialise by 412.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

