Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) vs. Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) Head to Head Survey

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Rating) and Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Blue Ridge Real Estate and Maui Land & Pineapple, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Maui Land & Pineapple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Real Estate 37.43% 26.56% 23.35% Maui Land & Pineapple -27.49% -14.63% -8.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 64.9% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Maui Land & Pineapple’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Real Estate $14.56 million 2.09 $5.45 million $2.26 5.59 Maui Land & Pineapple $12.44 million 17.26 -$3.42 million ($0.18) -61.39

Blue Ridge Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Maui Land & Pineapple. Maui Land & Pineapple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Ridge Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Blue Ridge Real Estate beats Maui Land & Pineapple on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake Â- Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2019, it owned 9,689 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maui Land & Pineapple Co., Inc. is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities. The Leasing segment consists of residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial land and property leases, licensing of registered trademarks and trade names, and stewardship and conservation efforts. The Resort Amenities segment manages a full-service spa, a beach club, and a private club membership program. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Lahaina, HI.

