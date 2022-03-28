McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the highest is $2.33. McDonald’s reported earnings per share of $1.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year earnings of $10.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.62 to $11.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow McDonald’s.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.61.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $241.35. 5,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,461,587. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $179.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.98 and a 200-day moving average of $250.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McDonald’s (MCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.