Megacoin Price Hits $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (MEC) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a total market cap of $188,301.92 and approximately $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.61 or 0.00278834 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013026 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001046 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,895,690 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

