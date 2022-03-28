MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Price Target Cut to $4.00

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.97.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $83.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.38.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%. Analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 407.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

