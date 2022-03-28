Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.0% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB stock opened at $221.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $603.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.84. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

