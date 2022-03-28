Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $27,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,881,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 32,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,489,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 94,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,623,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total transaction of $17,378,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $9.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,379.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,350. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,418.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,485.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,117.12 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

About Mettler-Toledo International (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.