M&G (LON:MNG) Price Target Increased to GBX 240 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.12) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 217 ($2.86) price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 238 ($3.13).

M&G stock opened at GBX 224 ($2.95) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.82 billion and a PE ratio of 70.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 212.50. M&G has a one year low of GBX 168.69 ($2.22) and a one year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.35).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 12.20 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 6.84%. This is an increase from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.10. M&G’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

