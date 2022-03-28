Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Trading 5.1% Higher

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 1.24 and last traded at 1.24. 13,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,556,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.18.

The stock has a market cap of $498.69 million and a P/E ratio of -5.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of 1.74.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 33.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 134,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 5.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

