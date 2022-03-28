Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives C$27.28 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.28.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MI.UN. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.25 to C$24.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.25 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.25 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock opened at C$21.89 on Friday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1-year low of C$20.40 and a 1-year high of C$25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$794.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.19.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

