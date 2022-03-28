Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $6.60 million and approximately $559,445.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for $75.59 or 0.00159000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00047204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.63 or 0.07090385 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,593.67 or 1.00117034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00056347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00047169 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 87,276 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.