Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) rose 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.97 and last traded at $12.93. Approximately 5,309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 150,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

AVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.15 million, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). Mission Produce had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Mission Produce’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth about $14,238,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,544,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after buying an additional 408,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 829,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after buying an additional 234,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 648,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,923,000 after buying an additional 225,995 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 131,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

