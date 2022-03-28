Model N (NYSE:MODN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also commented on MODN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $26.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $949.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 0.96. Model N has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $254,668.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $44,479.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,769 shares of company stock valued at $679,372. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Model N during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Model N by 54.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Model N by 28.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Model N by 77.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 61,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

