Mogo’s (MOGO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Eight Capital

Eight Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mogo (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

MOGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Mogo and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Mogo stock opened at C$3.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$283.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25. Mogo has a 52 week low of C$2.36 and a 52 week high of C$13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

