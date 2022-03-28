Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.89.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.86.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 32.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.