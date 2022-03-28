monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $295.07.

Shares of MNDY opened at $150.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.33. monday.com has a 1 year low of $113.05 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 41.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. monday.com’s revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that monday.com will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

