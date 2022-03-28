Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $176.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.