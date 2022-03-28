Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.
About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
