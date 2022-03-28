Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.69.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $330.51 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $295.00 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.05.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

