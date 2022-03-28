Morgan Stanley Downgrades First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) to Hold

Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.09.

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.98. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

