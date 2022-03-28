Morgan Stanley Downgrades SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) to Underweight

SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SJMHY remained flat at $$1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. SJM has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61.

About SJM (Get Rating)

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

