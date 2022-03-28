Morgan Stanley Downgrades SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) to Underweight

SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS SJMHY remained flat at $$1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. SJM has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61.
About SJM (Get Rating)
