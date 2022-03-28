Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Indivior (LON:INDV)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Indivior (LON:INDV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
INDV opened at GBX 270 ($3.55) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 13.23. Indivior has a 1 year low of GBX 122.07 ($1.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 291.60 ($3.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 252.16.
Indivior Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.