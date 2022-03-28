Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Indivior (LON:INDV)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Indivior (LON:INDV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

INDV opened at GBX 270 ($3.55) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 13.23. Indivior has a 1 year low of GBX 122.07 ($1.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 291.60 ($3.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 252.16.

Indivior Company Profile (Get Rating)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

