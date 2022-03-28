Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Hold Rating for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their hold rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.20.
Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $58.71 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.
In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,792 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,233 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,057 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $44,429,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 308.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,860,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.