Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $0.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $260.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Several analysts have commented on NBRV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 253,415 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 82,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

