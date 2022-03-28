Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Purchased by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,950,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,921,000 after acquiring an additional 411,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 142.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,821 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nano Dimension by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 677,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nano Dimension by 604.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 535,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 459,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Nano Dimension by 27.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 532,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 116,228 shares in the last quarter. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano Dimension stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.74. 2,380,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,508,089. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $930.59 million, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

