National Bank of Canada FI Invests $3.53 Million in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Stepan by 163.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
SCL has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $610.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.83 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.
Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.
