National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 177,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,706,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIZ opened at $184.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.03 and a 200-day moving average of $160.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.89 and a 52 week high of $184.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.74.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

