National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.030-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EYE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.11.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $43.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.78.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. National Vision had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

National Vision announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in National Vision by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 43,234 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of National Vision by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in National Vision by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in National Vision by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

